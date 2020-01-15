Corrado Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,473 Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,103,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,342,000 after purchasing an additional 525,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,331,000 after purchasing an additional 817,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,811,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,241,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 584.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411,523 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Argus set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

MO stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 385,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,226. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89. The stock has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

