Corrado Advisors LLC Invests $585,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $26.97. 16,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,867. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $27.01.

