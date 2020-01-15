Corrado Advisors LLC Purchases 1,725 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 73,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 53,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 21,128 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.76. 1,189,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,802,897. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Iron Mountain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.93.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.