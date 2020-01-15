Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management lowered its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Corteva by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 79,791 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Corteva by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 122,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Corteva by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 162,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Corteva by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Also, EVP Timothy P. Glenn bought 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $134,569.50. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.