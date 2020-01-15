Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

CRTX stock traded up $7.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,079. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.16. Cortexyme has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $72.94.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Research analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cortexyme by 70.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cortexyme in the second quarter worth $5,926,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cortexyme in the second quarter worth $1,970,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Cortexyme in the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cortexyme in the second quarter worth $7,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cortexyme (CRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit