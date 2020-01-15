Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

CRTX stock traded up $7.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,079. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.16. Cortexyme has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $72.94.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Research analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cortexyme by 70.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cortexyme in the second quarter worth $5,926,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cortexyme in the second quarter worth $1,970,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Cortexyme in the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cortexyme in the second quarter worth $7,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

