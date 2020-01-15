Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Decreased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,868,305,000 after purchasing an additional 508,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,456 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,437,000 after purchasing an additional 211,017 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $897,029,000 after purchasing an additional 274,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $299.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.24. The company has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.00.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total transaction of $1,492,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,793.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.