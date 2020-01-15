Coty (NYSE:COTY) Trading Up 6.3%

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) was up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $11.37, approximately 6,728,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,126,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.50 price objective on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 43.46%. Coty’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Coty’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other Coty news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 92.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 53.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 21.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

