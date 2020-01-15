Courage Miller Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $17,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,563. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $33.91.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.734 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

