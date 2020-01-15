CPChain Hits Market Cap of $1.65 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $141,386.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last week, CPChain has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.10 or 0.01366911 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031817 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000171 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000903 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

