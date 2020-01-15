Credit Suisse Group Raises JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $147.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $426.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 16,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,655 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,955. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.