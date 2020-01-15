Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPG. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.25.

Shares of TSE:CPG traded down C$0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.62. 1,814,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.93. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$3.24 and a one year high of C$6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$769.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$798.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

