CROAT (CROAT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $60.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 34.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. During the last week, CROAT has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $72,100.00 and $60.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 74,513,632 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

