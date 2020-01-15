Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.20

Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as low as $1.18. Cromwell Group shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 3,528,912 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 16.20.

Get Cromwell Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. Cromwell Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a diversified real estate investor and manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. As at 31 December 2018, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.2 billion, a direct property investment portfolio in Australia valued at $2.5 billion and total assets under management of $11.5 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Cromwell Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cromwell Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.