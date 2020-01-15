CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $64,256.00

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 56.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $64,256.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 64.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be purchased for $6.92 or 0.00079774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoVerificationCoin alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000233 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000204 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CRYPTO:CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

CryptoVerificationCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoVerificationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoVerificationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.