CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) Short Interest Update

CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 37,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CSS stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CSS Industries has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $10.71.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. CSS Industries had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $95.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CSS Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 250,803 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CSS Industries by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 46,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

About CSS Industries

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

