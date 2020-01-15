CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 436.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,826 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $2,395,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 14.7% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in CSX by 5.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 964,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,587,000 after buying an additional 47,674 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,212,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,968,128,000 after purchasing an additional 272,226 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.22. 108,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $63.14 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $234,553,941.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,140.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.