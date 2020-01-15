Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 1,015 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,438,995,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,661,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,885,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,909,440,000 after purchasing an additional 322,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,594,000 after purchasing an additional 883,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,676 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.84. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $119.31. The stock has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,470.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,552,341.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,777,390. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.98.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

