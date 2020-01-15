Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 1,349 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 491,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,461,000 after acquiring an additional 30,101 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,708,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Intuit by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Intuit by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 277,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $273.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.44. The company has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $207.69 and a one year high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.33.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.