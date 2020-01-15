Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 648,159,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,805,671,000 after buying an additional 8,989,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,565,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,838,441,000 after acquiring an additional 76,193,032 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 112,158,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,177,663,000 after acquiring an additional 364,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $433,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 46,037,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,716,188. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. General Electric has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

