Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,000 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,140,039,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 655.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,131 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,267,000 after purchasing an additional 267,189 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,167,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,260,000 after purchasing an additional 172,409 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,039,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $298.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,904. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $136.65 and a twelve month high of $304.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.79.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total transaction of $5,215,907.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,576 shares of company stock worth $20,803,977 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

