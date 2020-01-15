Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $205.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cummins from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group set a $162.00 price objective on Cummins in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra lowered Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.41.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $172.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,722. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.63. Cummins has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.