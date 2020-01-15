CUTcoin Market Cap Reaches $6.28 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0778 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $3,616.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.87 or 0.03343952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00192311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00126121 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 84,737,578 coins and its circulating supply is 80,737,578 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

