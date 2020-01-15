CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.12

CWC Energy Services Corp (CVE:CWC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.11. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 241,800 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.64 million and a PE ratio of -55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.83, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC)

CWC Energy Services Corp., an oilfield services company, provides contract drilling and well servicing services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, swabbing rigs, and coil tubing.

