D.B. Root & Company LLC Invests $210,000 in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 285,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 62,275 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 7.71. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $39.98 and a 52-week high of $57.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 2.09.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $3,627,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $1,556,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 466,202 shares of company stock valued at $24,246,619. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cognex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 price objective on Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.