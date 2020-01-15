D.B. Root & Company LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,171.64.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,869.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,816.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,818.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.75 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.