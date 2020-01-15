Dalecoin (DALC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4,772.00

Dalecoin (CURRENCY:DALC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Dalecoin token can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Dalecoin has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Dalecoin has a total market capitalization of $4,772.00 and $1.00 worth of Dalecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Dalecoin Token Profile

Dalecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 887,508 tokens. Dalecoin’s official Twitter account is @DalecoinN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dalecoin’s official website is dalecoin.org

Dalecoin Token Trading

Dalecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dalecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dalecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dalecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

