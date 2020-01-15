Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Acquires 22,380 Shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.95% of istar worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its position in istar by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 82,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of istar by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 388,950 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of istar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of istar by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of istar by 846.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STAR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 32,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. istar Inc has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). istar had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $145.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that istar Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

STAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded istar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other istar news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.28 per share, with a total value of $253,672.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,263,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,593,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,563 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

