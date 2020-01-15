Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $17.12 Million Stock Position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,218 shares during the period. Atkore International Group makes up about 1.2% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.90% of Atkore International Group worth $17,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atkore International Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,449,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,990,000 after purchasing an additional 163,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atkore International Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after purchasing an additional 426,128 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Atkore International Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,152,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atkore International Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,974,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Atkore International Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATKR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.20. 6,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,533. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average is $33.07. Atkore International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $501.71 million during the quarter. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 77.45% and a net margin of 7.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $83,875.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,529.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 58,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,420,948.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,701. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

