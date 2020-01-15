Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Invests $11.11 Million in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,657,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,108,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.79% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

NYSE NEX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.44. 47,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,256. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.55.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $443.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.