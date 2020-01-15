Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Lowers Holdings in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its stake in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the period. UniFirst accounts for 1.4% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $19,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

UniFirst stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,356. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.06. UniFirst Corp has a 52 week low of $134.16 and a 52 week high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. UniFirst’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,252.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $159,980.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,627 shares of company stock valued at $335,809 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

