Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,490 shares during the period. Allstate makes up 1.0% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $15,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,672,000. Whitnell & Co. increased its holdings in Allstate by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Allstate by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.55.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.45. 51,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,698. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $114.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.11.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

