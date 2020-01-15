Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 119,278 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 940,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 119,278 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $12,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WPX Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,963,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $448,467,000 after purchasing an additional 535,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WPX Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,929,000 after purchasing an additional 417,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in WPX Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,315,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,007,000 after purchasing an additional 322,195 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in WPX Energy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,596,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,072 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in WPX Energy by 11,233.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 200,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133,044. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.28. WPX Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $15.32.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPX. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

