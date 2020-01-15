Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 39,097 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 450,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39,097 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,607.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period.

BBBY stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,214,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,291,008. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBBY shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

