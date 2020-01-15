Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 43,948 Shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,948 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in SPX Flow were worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOW. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in SPX Flow by 573.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPX Flow in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in SPX Flow by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SPX Flow in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPX Flow by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

FLOW stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54. SPX Flow Inc has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $49.94.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. SPX Flow had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of SPX Flow and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SPX Flow has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

