Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $160.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,660,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,519. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $104.16 and a one year high of $162.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.17. The firm has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

