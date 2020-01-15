DAPS Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $59,361.00 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One DAPS Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SWFT, STEX, Bitbox and Bitmart. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $59,361.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.91 or 0.05859309 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026987 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00035151 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00120181 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001510 BTC.

DAPS Coin Token Profile

DAPS is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: txbit.io, STEX, Bitbox, SWFT and Bitmart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.