Dash (DASH) Trading Up 137.1% This Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $124.70 or 0.01432342 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax, Coinsquare, Koineks and Tux Exchange. Dash has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $2.45 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dash has traded up 137.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00031420 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000829 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,269,902 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Liqui, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Coinsquare, Cryptomate, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Kucoin, HBUS, Cryptopia, Iquant, C2CX, Bithumb, Trade Satoshi, Ovis, Kuna, LocalTrade, xBTCe, Bibox, Coinhub, Indodax, Liquid, OpenLedger DEX, C-Patex, Binance, ABCC, Altcoin Trader, Kraken, BitBay, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Bleutrade, Graviex, ACX, CoinEx, BX Thailand, LBank, Bitsane, Upbit, OKEx, CEX.IO, Exrates, Coinbe, Bittrex, TradeOgre, C-CEX, Exmo, Bisq, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Coinroom, Coinsuper, BitFlip, Huobi, ZB.COM, Poloniex, Bitbns, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Koineks, Mercatox, Sistemkoin, YoBit, BiteBTC, Bit-Z, BTC Trade UA, Crex24, Instant Bitex, Negocie Coins, CoinExchange, Coindeal, WEX, Coinrail, B2BX, Bittylicious, Tidex, COSS, Braziliex and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

