Datacoin Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 59.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $38,484.00 and $43.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 68.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008062 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003668 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00025343 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001106 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00053709 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

