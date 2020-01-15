Davita (NYSE:DVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.97

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.97 and last traded at $77.84, with a volume of 2421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average of $63.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,662,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,725 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,159,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,300 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 3,290.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,132,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,020 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 1,543.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 619,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after purchasing an additional 581,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,520,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

