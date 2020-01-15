DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Receives $88.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DBSDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut DBS GRP HOLDING/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

DBSDY opened at $78.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.58. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $83.43.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DBS GRP HOLDING/S had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DBS GRP HOLDING/S will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

About DBS GRP HOLDING/S

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

