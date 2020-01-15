Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 22.7% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $33,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 14,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $139.65. 6,289,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,621,990. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.94. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $118.64 and a 52-week high of $148.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2176 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.