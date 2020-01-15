Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Buys New Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 35,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 1.3% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 205,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,857,000 after acquiring an additional 125,432 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.9% during the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Argus raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

WFC stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.32. 47,116,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,908,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

