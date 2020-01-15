Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,423 shares during the period. Southern comprises about 1.5% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Southern by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 512,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,314,000 after acquiring an additional 35,367 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Southern by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,322,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,467 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Southern by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,140,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,042,000 after acquiring an additional 91,869 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Southern by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 182,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,772,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,742. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.11. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The stock has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,545,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,157,220 shares of company stock worth $135,771,433 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

