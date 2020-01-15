Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Sells 217,004 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,004 shares during the quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 184.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at $528,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at $445,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 66.1% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 161,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.73. 1,387,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,165. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $33.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0819 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

