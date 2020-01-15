Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Svb Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Swann upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 29,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,322,218.80. Also, insider Christopher John Morl sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $99,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,133 shares of company stock worth $14,891,278 in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCPH stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,011. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 2.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.89.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.