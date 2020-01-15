DEEX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,412.00 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. DEEX has a total market cap of $714,992.00 and $7,412.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. During the last week, DEEX has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042815 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004875 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000596 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000153 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

