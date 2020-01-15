Delaney Dennis R Buys 1,313 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Delaney Dennis R boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $277.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.96. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $221.47 and a 12-month high of $279.62.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

