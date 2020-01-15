Delaney Dennis R Has $2.69 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Delaney Dennis R lowered its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 3.4% of Delaney Dennis R’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.98.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $3,428,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,267,050.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock worth $16,777,390 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,533. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.15 and a 200-day moving average of $106.84. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $119.31. The stock has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.