Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.97. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $28.69, with a volume of 206 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Delta Apparel by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Delta Apparel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

