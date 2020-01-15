Deltashares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRL) Trading Up 0.2%

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Deltashares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRL) shares were up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.16 and last traded at $62.16, approximately 47 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.01.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Deltashares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltashares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit