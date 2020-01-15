Deltashares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRL) Trading Up 0.2%

Deltashares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRL) shares were up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.16 and last traded at $62.16, approximately 47 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.01.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

